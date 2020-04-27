The rapidly growing #PlayApartTogether initiative, launched just days ago by mobile game company Zynga to encourage game and tech companies to share messaging from the World Health Organization with gamers to help slow the spread of COVID-19, has grown into a worldwide effort.

With more than 50 global leaders including Facebook, Amazon, Google Play, and Snap, #PlayApartTogether offers special events, exclusives, activities, rewards and inspiration in some of the world’s most popular games to inspire users to adopt best practices for the sake of their own health and that of their families and communities.