Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced details of its creative collaboration with Emmy Award-winning actor, producer and director Alec Baldwin. A long-time player of Zynga’s iconic mobile game Words With Friends, Baldwin joins the title’s ongoing 10th anniversary celebration with a promotional content campaign, lending his signature wit and wry sensibility to humorous video vignettes that will be released over the next several months. In a sneak peek video interview just released, Baldwin discusses his personal connection to the game.