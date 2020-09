The Jacksonville Zoo needs your help!

The Jacksonville Zoo needs your help to recover from the forced two-month closure due to COVID-19 .

Now through September 20th, the zoo has a goal to raise a minimum of $250,000 through the ZOO-A-THON.

Every donation will not only help them feed and care for over 2,000 animals and over 1,000 plant species, but also maintain and advance their efforts as a recreation, education, and conservation resource for our community.