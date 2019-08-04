The first polyromantic comedy 'You Me Her' returns for its fourth season. Just when a three person relationship seemed complicated enough, a pregnancy and jealousy has been added to the mix to take this show from a comedy to a dramedy.

Leading actresses Rachel Blanchard and Priscilla Faia stop by First Coast Living and share the juicy details of what the show's fourth season has in store.

They also share some insight in the development of their characters with Haddie Djemal and what they've learned since being on the show.

'You Me Her' season four premieres April 9th at 10pm eastern/pacific on AT&T network.







