If you love cars, listen up! Beaver Toyota in St. Augustine has one 2020 GR Supra Launch Edition in their showroom and they're going to auction it off to the highest bidder! Beaver Toyota was issued 1,152/1,500 and the color is nocturnal black with red leather interior. All proceeds exceeding the MSRP value of the vehicle will be donated to local schools and the charity of they buyer's choice.

Other auction items will be available with 100% of the proceeds being donated to local schools. Thos items include a Rolling Stones autograph guitar, Carlos Santana autograph guitar, Tom Petty autograph photo and so much more!

To sign up for the auction: www.beavertoyota.com/supra-auction

Donate here.