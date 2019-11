We've all seen The Wizard of Oz, but do you know the real story of what happened with the Witches of Oz before Dorothy was in the picture? You can find out this week! "Wicked" is in town through Sunday. The two stars of the show, Talia Suskauer and Allison Bailey, stopped by the FCL studio to talk about their experience!

Website: www.fscjartistseries.org