Type 2 diabetes impacts more than 30 million adults in the United States and is expected to affect more than 50-percent of Hispanic women and men in the U.S. over their lifetimes.

Latin chef and author of three popular cookbooks Leticia Moreinos Schwartz, whose grandfather passed away from complications of type 2 diabetes, is working with America’s Diabetes Challenge to increase awareness of the disease among the nation’s underserved patient groups in the Latino community.

As part of America’s Diabetes Challenge, Leticia appears in the new documentary “A Touch of Sugar”, narrated by acclaimed actress Viola Davis, which dives into the type 2 diabetes epidemic.

In the film, Leticia uses her passion for healthy cooking to help a Hispanic woman with type 2 diabetes improve her eating habits and shares her personal story of her grandfather’s passing from the disease.