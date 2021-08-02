x
Authors pull from personal experience for new children’s book (FCL Feb. 8, 2021)

“A Whisper from Noelle” guides parents and children in exploring emotions feelings together.

Mark and Deirdre Skrobola’s daughter passed away in 2018, and they wanted to find a way to honor her memory and to find a way to help others. They wrote the book A Whisper from Noelle. It’s a children’s book designed to help parents and children to explore emotions and feelings together. On top of that, all the proceeds from the book go to charity! For more information, visit: awhisperfromnoelle.com