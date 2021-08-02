Authors pull from personal experience for new children’s book (FCL Feb. 8, 2021)

Mark and Deirdre Skrobola’s daughter passed away in 2018, and they wanted to find a way to honor her memory and to find a way to help others. They wrote the book A Whisper from Noelle. It’s a children’s book designed to help parents and children to explore emotions and feelings together. On top of that, all the proceeds from the book go to charity! For more information, visit: awhisperfromnoelle.com