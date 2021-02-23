What would you do if your child had a 1 in a million rare disease? (FCL Feb. 22, 2021)

A new 9-story, 375,000 square-foot Children’s Mercy Research Institute (CMRI) opened in Kansas City, dedicated to accelerating precise diagnoses and treatment to move all kids to the front of the line. The flagship research project of CMRI is building a first-of-its-kind pediatric data repository to collect genomic data and health information from 30,000 children with rare or complex diseases to create a database of nearly 100,000 genomes. They are one of very few pediatric genome centers in the world carrying out clinical whole genome sequencing and performing single-cell genomics for patients. This data will allow them to find new diagnoses and accelerate treatments and cures. To date, they have already found 6,000 new genes, delivered 200 new diagnoses to waiting families in just a few short months.