Last year, about 4 million babies were born in the U.S., with the bulk of those to working parents.

Any recent mom or dad would tell you navigating the complex maze of employee benefits can be confusing. Between short-term disability insurance, Family Medical Leave, vacation, paid time off, and now, state and municipal-level paid leave laws, it’s anxiety-inducing.

The nation’s largest employee benefits company, Unum, recently conducted research among new parents to better understand some of their challenges. Some key findings include:

Approximately 35% didn’t understand key benefits such as short-term disability insurance, paid parental leave, family medical leave or maternity support before becoming parents

43% didn’t meet with their HR department to review parental leave benefits, and of those who did, 48% of women and 34% of men spent less than 30 minutes doing so

Paid leave is the most desired workplace benefit, but only 30% of these new parents’ employers offer it

36% of new parents didn’t feel prepared to return to work after their leave benefits ended.