What Women Should Know About Breast Cancer (FCL Oct. 7)

During COVID, many Americans are putting routine procedures and examinations on the back burner because they don’t feel comfortable going to the doctor for non-urgent appointments. The same is true for women and breast exams. According to the American Cancer Society, over 42,000 women are expected to die of Breast Cancer 2020.
This statistic highlights the need for regular breast exams and the need for women to educate themselves on the risk factors associated with dense breasts.
It’s important for women to understand breast density, as having dense breasts may make cancer more difficult to detect on a mammogram and puts women at a higher risk of breast cancer compared to those with less dense breast tissue. Although breast density is a lesser known risk factor for breast cancer it should still be considered in addition to other more widely known risk factors such as family history or genetic profile.