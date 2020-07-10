What Women Should Know About Breast Cancer (FCL Oct. 7)

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

During COVID, many Americans are putting routine procedures and examinations on the back burner because they don’t feel comfortable going to the doctor for non-urgent appointments. The same is true for women and breast exams. According to the American Cancer Society, over 42,000 women are expected to die of Breast Cancer 2020.

This statistic highlights the need for regular breast exams and the need for women to educate themselves on the risk factors associated with dense breasts.