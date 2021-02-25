Whale of a Sale is back for its 30th year (FCL Feb. 25, 2021)

Come browse through gently used furniture, clothes, home goods, toys, tailgating gear and much more. All proceeds from Whale of a Sale benefit the Junior League of Jacksonville’s community projects with a focus on nutrition education and fresh food availability across our area and for member training. The kick-off event will take place Friday, February 27 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. The main event is Saturday, Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.