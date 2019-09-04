It's National Volunteer Week and as promised, Alex Livingston is going to highlight a different way you can volunteer throughout the week.

On Tuesday, she hung out with a nonprofit called Seniors on a Mission, which takes senior adults on team-oriented mission trips to local organizations.

Seniors on a Mission began back in 2005 and since then, they've engaged more than 1,500 senior adults and donated 114,000 community service hours.

Website: www.seniorsonamission.org

Phone number: (904) 551-4373