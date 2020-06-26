People with Disabilities Find Assistance Working from Home (FCL June 26)

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four U.S. adults – 61 million Americans – have a disability that impacts major life activities, including the workday commute. Prior to the pandemic, the disability community advocated to work from home, as a reasonable accommodation, and was often denied. Companies also experienced challenges implementing large-scale teleworking capabilities.

Since then, ongoing stay-at-home orders in many U.S. states and cities have normalized working from home and modified work schedules. Managers are seeing that being in the office is not the only path to collaboration and creativity. The new workplace environment is a ‘silver lining’ that may create employment opportunities for people with disabilities