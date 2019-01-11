Block Party
Along Adams St. and A. Philip Randolph Blvd
Friday 4pm
DETAILS: The streets will be alive with live entertainment, sponsor activities with various free giveaways, food trucks featuring Jacksonville's best eats, a beer garden with local brews and more interactive experiences to get your head in the game.
Gators vs Dawgs Fall Exhibition Baseball Game
Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville
Friday 6:30pm
DETAILS: A storied rivalry across all sports, the universities' baseball teams will take the field at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville for a fall exhibition game.
Brett Young in Concert
DETAILS: featuring country superstar Brett Young and Chase Rice. The concert will close with a fireworks show that will light up the night sky. Tickets for the concert, baseball game, and fireworks show are $15.
Game: Saturday at 3:30
TIAA Bank Field
WEBSITE: www.flgajax.com
DETAILS: Florida is #6, Georgia is #8.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World
Florida Theatre
Saturday 8pm
PRICE: start at $55
WEBSITE: www.floridatheatre.com
Sammy Hagar
The Amp
Friday 7:30
PRICE: start at $44
WEBSITE: www.staugamphitheatre.com
Lots of places to watch the game, but here's my pick.
Jaguars vs. Texans Watch Party
Strings Sports Brewery
Sunday 9am
WEBSITE: Facebook