Block Party

Along Adams St. and A. Philip Randolph Blvd

Friday 4pm

DETAILS: The streets will be alive with live entertainment, sponsor activities with various free giveaways, food trucks featuring Jacksonville's best eats, a beer garden with local brews and more interactive experiences to get your head in the game.

Gators vs Dawgs Fall Exhibition Baseball Game

Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville

Friday 6:30pm

DETAILS: A storied rivalry across all sports, the universities' baseball teams will take the field at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville for a fall exhibition game.

Brett Young in Concert

DETAILS: featuring country superstar Brett Young and Chase Rice. The concert will close with a fireworks show that will light up the night sky. Tickets for the concert, baseball game, and fireworks show are $15.

Game: Saturday at 3:30

TIAA Bank Field

WEBSITE: www.flgajax.com

DETAILS: Florida is #6, Georgia is #8.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World

Florida Theatre

Saturday 8pm

PRICE: start at $55

WEBSITE: www.floridatheatre.com

Sammy Hagar

The Amp

Friday 7:30

PRICE: start at $44

WEBSITE: www.staugamphitheatre.com

Lots of places to watch the game, but here's my pick.

Jaguars vs. Texans Watch Party

Strings Sports Brewery

Sunday 9am

WEBSITE: Facebook