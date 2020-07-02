Donna Marathon Weekend

Neptune and Atlantic Beach

Friday to Sunday

PRICE: $140 for marathon, $130 for the half, $45 for the 5K

WEBSITE: www.breastcancermarathon.com

Jacksonville Symphony: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Times Union Center

Saturday 7pm

Sunday 3pm

PRICE: starts at $44 

WEBSITE: www.jaxsymphony.org

2020 Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival

Riverside, under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Sunday noon to 8pm

PRICE: general admission is free. $75 VIP, $125 day of 

WEBSITE: www.jaxfoodwinefest.com

Winterland 2020 

Historic 5 Points

Friday to Sunday

PRICE: $30 per day

WEBSITE: www.winterlandpresents.com

Rare Beer Festival 2020

Amelia Island Brewing Company

PRICE: general admission $75, $95 for VIP

WEBSITE: Facebook