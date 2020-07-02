Donna Marathon Weekend
Neptune and Atlantic Beach
Friday to Sunday
PRICE: $140 for marathon, $130 for the half, $45 for the 5K
WEBSITE: www.breastcancermarathon.com
Jacksonville Symphony: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Times Union Center
Saturday 7pm
Sunday 3pm
PRICE: starts at $44
WEBSITE: www.jaxsymphony.org
2020 Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival
Riverside, under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Sunday noon to 8pm
PRICE: general admission is free. $75 VIP, $125 day of
WEBSITE: www.jaxfoodwinefest.com
Winterland 2020
Historic 5 Points
Friday to Sunday
PRICE: $30 per day
WEBSITE: www.winterlandpresents.com
Rare Beer Festival 2020
Amelia Island Brewing Company
PRICE: general admission $75, $95 for VIP
WEBSITE: Facebook