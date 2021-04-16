Weekend weather includes a train of rain and flood threat

A stalled Spring front acts like a magnet for moisture with rounds of heavy rain all the way through next Tuesday! Have your apps handy

We have a Spring front settling across the area and as low pressures meander along it we will have occasional heavy rain at times. Saturday we wake up to some showers and storms with at least a brief break in the rain by late morning. Sunday another round of showers and thunderstorms develop with training of heavy rain and possible flooding during the afternoon.

There will be a wide range of temperatures from 60s in Georgia to well into the 70s in Putnam County.