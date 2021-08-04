Weekend Beach Weather Turns Stormy by Sunday

This is the time of year the heat and humidity start to take charge slowing fronts down before they move our way. This will keep us from a weekend wash-out and give us a half and half weekend.

Saturday is our beach day with highs in the lower 80s with upper 80s inland and a heat index of 90. By Sunday a cold front charges our way colliding with the muggy air firing up showers and thunderstorms both in the morning and afternoon. Keep the pets calm and have those apps handy. A couple storms could be on the strong side.