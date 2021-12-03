Ways for your kids to stay connected (FCL March 12, 2021)

Any parent knows how hard it’s been for kids – and definitely teenagers – to feel connected during the pandemic. Not being able to see your friends is a tough pill for anyone to swallow, especially younger generations. Sacha Lazimi had a vision for an app that kept the socializing in social and created one that is over 20 million strong. He shares his tips for parents on how they can help their kids, with a focus on teenagers, who are staying at home. More importantly, he’ll have tips on how to stay safe, and the talk that you should have with your kid about using social media responsibly.