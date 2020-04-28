VyStar Credit Union has had a presence in Jacksonville dating back to the founding year of 1952 as Jax Navy Federal Credit Union, and continues to grow a local presence with 58 branch offices in North and Central Florida. V

Vystar Credit Union is offering a financial wellness program.

VyStar looks to work on an individual level with members and potential members. They believe in meeting people where they feel comfortable in their financial journey. There are several financial wellness tools and resources that are part of this program, which helps members get out of debt, create an emergency savings fund and save for retirement.

For more information:

https://www.vystarcu.org/

Phone: 904-777-6000