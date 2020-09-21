Voting Could Be More Difficult for People with Disabilities This Year (FCL Sept. 21)

Voting is one of our most important civil rights, but it isn’t always accessible for paralyzed veterans and others with disabilities. A government report found less than half of polling locations were accessible in the 2016 election.
People in wheelchairs have reported inaccessible stairways and sidewalks; doorways too narrow for a chair; no handicapped parking; and other accessibility challenges.
This year during the COVID-19 pandemic, things could become even more challenging for voters with disabilities, due to added cleaning and distancing protocols, longer waits, fewer polling locations and the risk of contracting the virus.