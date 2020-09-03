Cancer is a disease that almost all of us will face at some point in our lives, either personally or with a loved one, but it’s not usually something we are faced with when we’re in the prime of our lives.

Epithelioid sarcoma (ES) is an extremely rare, aggressive form of soft tissue cancer that often occurs in otherwise healthy young adults

Given that ES often appears as a painless growth or lump, it can be difficult to diagnose or patients may experience a delay in diagnosis.

Until now, there were no treatments specifically for this rare type of cancer. But with the recent accelerated approval by the FDA of TAZVERIK (tazemetostat) for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma not eligible for complete resection, ES patients have a new treatment option to discuss with their physicians.