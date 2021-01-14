Celebrating 75 years of caring for our nation’s veterans (FCL Jan. 14, 2021)

Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has evolved to meet the unique health care needs of Veterans from every era.

Over the last 75 years, the health care arm of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) – the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) – has evolved to meet the unique health care needs of Veterans from every era and contributed to various advancements in health care innovations.

With more than 1,000 facilities nationwide, VHA is the largest integrated health care system in the country. Almost 70% of the country’s health care providers receive medical training at a VHA facility. The skills and knowledge they learn from VHA are implemented in hospitals and clinics across the country.

As the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic, VHA continues to care for Veterans at VA medical centers around the country and deploy VA medical staff to hot spots when needed. Additionally, VHA plays a critical role in supporting VA’s Fourth Mission of serving as the nation’s health care backstop and caring for non-Veteran citizens when called upon.

For more information about VA health care benefits, visit www.va.gov/health-care.