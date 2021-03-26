Veggies the new dessert (FCL 3/26/21)

We all know in our fast-paced lives we sometimes cut corners with unhealthy food choices. Only one in ten of us eat the recommended amount of fruit, vegetables and dairy. But have no fear Amy is here to get us back on track and those veggies have never looked or tasted so good. She makes toast and vegetables go together like a delicacy!
Smashed Herby Pea and Asparagus Toast
4 slices of whole grain baguette or other crusty bread
1 garlic clove, cut in half
1 cup peas, fresh or thawed from frozen
8 asparagus spears, trimmed, cut into 1” pieces, blanched and chilled
2 tbsp of your choice mixed herbs (parsley, thyme, dill, marjoram, chives, etc.)
1 tbsp lemon juice
Parmesan cheese, olive oil, salt and pepper to taste
For more tantalizing treats go to:
http://amygoodsonrd.com/