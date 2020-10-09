VA's 'Fourth Mission' providing ongoing COVID-19 support (FCL September 10, 2020)

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) traditionally provides Veterans’ healthcare, benefits and memorial affairs, but in times of national crisis, such as the Coronavirus pandemic, VA also provides healthcare services to the nation, while keeping Veterans first. This is known as VA’s Fourth Mission.

In an effort to meet the demand for our nation’s community health care providers, VA activated and continues to support its Fourth Mission, admitting more than 340 non-Veteran citizens at VA medical centers in 46 states and providing Personal Protective Equipment, such as respirators, masks, and other necessary equipment to hospitals and healthcare systems around the country. To date, nearly 3,000 VA employees have taken part in Fourth Mission activities.