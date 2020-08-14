What Would We Do Without the Post Service? (FCL Aug. 14)

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way American society values essential services and workers. Americans are developing a stronger appreciation for grocery stores, food delivery apps and frontline healthcare facilities.
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) also ranks high on this list as they continue to provide affordable service to millions of Americans and small businesses.
Despite the fact that US consumers rate USPS as America’s most essential business, the Postal Service finds itself in the crosshairs of a political effort to hobble the agency during a moment when it is needed most.
Americans aren’t divided on this issue either. There is overwhelming support for providing the Postal Service emergency relief for emergency needs and in opposition to significant package rate hikes.