What Would We Do Without the Post Service? (FCL Aug. 14)

USPS faces some major financial challenges amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way American society values essential services and workers. Americans are developing a stronger appreciation for grocery stores, food delivery apps and frontline healthcare facilities.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) also ranks high on this list as they continue to provide affordable service to millions of Americans and small businesses.

Despite the fact that US consumers rate USPS as America’s most essential business, the Postal Service finds itself in the crosshairs of a political effort to hobble the agency during a moment when it is needed most.