U.S. Chamber of Commerce Report: State of American Business (FCL Jan. 14, 2021)

Neil Bradley shares how businesses will recover.

The pandemic caused unprecedented economic disruption. In conjunction with the State of American Business, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will release a new economic report on the outlook for and challenges facing key industries across the country and in your state.

The Chamber will release its annual policy agenda, detailing the most important legislative and regulatory priorities for the American business community. It includes how business is ready to work with the new Biden Administration and the new Congress to rally for recovery as we continue to battle the pandemic.

Neil Bradley, Exec VP and Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, address these concerns and reveals the results of a new economic report on the business outlook for recovery in 2021.