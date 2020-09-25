The UPS Store Unveils New and Modern Store Design (FCL Sept. 25)

In a rapidly changing business environment, The UPS Store is announcing a new store design to create a more seamless in-store customer experience while reflecting the new demands of a world driven by tech and e-commerce.
Additionally, the redesign is another way The UPS Store is helping small business owners navigate the Covid-19 pandemic. Research from their recent Small Biz Buzz survey of entrepreneurs revealed that 41% say they have recently changed or pivoted their business with 65% of respondents saying they are doing more business online.
Tim Davis, president of The UPS Store, and Jeff Wietrzykowski, creative director at Chute Gerdeman are available live via satellite and Zoom to discuss the transformed look and layout of the store, survey findings, solutions for entrepreneurs and an incentive program designed to encourage franchise ownership for veterans and minorities.