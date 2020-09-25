The UPS Store Unveils New and Modern Store Design (FCL Sept. 25)

The UPS Store President Also Details Survey Results Showing How Small Business Owners are Pivoting During the Pandemic

In a rapidly changing business environment, The UPS Store is announcing a new store design to create a more seamless in-store customer experience while reflecting the new demands of a world driven by tech and e-commerce.

Additionally, the redesign is another way The UPS Store is helping small business owners navigate the Covid-19 pandemic. Research from their recent Small Biz Buzz survey of entrepreneurs revealed that 41% say they have recently changed or pivoted their business with 65% of respondents saying they are doing more business online.