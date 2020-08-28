University of Phoenix and Woz U Join Forces to Bridge Ever-Widening Technology Skills Gap (FCL Aug. 28)

Technology is advancing at a rapid pace, changing jobs and the skills required to do them, faster than ever before. So, it’s no wonder that many employers are finding it difficult to fill positions with the right candidates within their companies.
In response to this, University of Phoenix and Woz U have joined forces on a new technology apprenticeship program to place community college graduates in entry-level apprenticeship jobs, while setting them on a path to earn a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the University.