Unwind with a good book this week! Rona Brinlee, owner of The BookMark in Neptune Beach stopped by FCL with her recommendations.

-A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

-When All is Said by Anne Griffin

-Professor Chandra Follows His Bliss by Rajeev Balasubramanyam

-My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing

-See You in the Piazza by Frances Mayes

Website: www.bookmarkbeach.com

Phone number: (904) 241-9026