Grab the family, friends, a date or just yourself and make some time to catch 'the coolest show on earth'!

The UniverSoul Circus is coming to Jacksonville and they are putting incredible acts and entertainment all under the big top.

It's a show with multicultural performances as well as a message of unity.

You'll have the opportunity to see it up close and personal until Sunday, March 15 at the Tailgaters Lot by TIAA.

