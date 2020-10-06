How to Prepare for Long-term Remote Learning (FCL June 10)

The COVID-19 pandemic is the single most disruptive event in the history of K-12 education, with widespread closures of 120,000 schools affecting 55 million students in the U.S.
And as many states announce plans to continue full or part-time distance learning into the next school year, parents and teachers are feeling the strain of navigating the digital shift.
In fact, a new survey found that nearly seventy-five percent of teachers are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, and anxious. However, the survey also found that a majority feel at least somewhat capable, motivated, and confident in taking on the challenge of virtual teaching.