How to safely get the healthcare you need (FCL Sept. 18)

It’s time to see your doctor! Because people are delaying care out of fear of contracting COVID-19, they are dying at a much higher rate from chronic conditions—12 times higher ¹ according to the CDC for conditions such as obesity, lung disease, diabetes and heart disease.

That’s why medical service provider WellMed is partnering with UnitedHealthcare to educate people about how they can safely see their doctor before their condition worsens or becomes deadly. Doctors also advise you not to miss out on flu shots and recommended routine screenings and immunizations. Though, venturing out is not going to be easy for a lot of people, the bottom line is that those at the greatest risk from COVID-19 are usually the ones who need to see their doctor the most.