With COVID-19 restrictions, UnitedHealthcare is raising awareness for the importance of vaccinations and well visits. While virtual visits and telehealth are care options to consider, newborn and baby well visits and immunizations should be done in a clinical setting. Your baby should go to at least eight well-child visits before they are 15 months old. For additional information uhc.com/childrenswellness
Keep up with child wellness visits (FCL Feb. 3, 2021)
Dr. Arethusa Kirk with UnitedHealthcare explains the importance of these visits.