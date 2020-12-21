Your child’s care provider does many important things, like checking your baby’s development and giving immunizations. They can also help you watch over your baby’s health. Your baby should go to at least 8 well-child visits before they are 15 months old. However, COVID-19 has made it difficult to leave the house and get to appointments. Now more than ever, it is critically important to stay on top of your baby’s health.
Staying On Top of Children's Health During Pandemic (FCL Dec. 17)
Tips to Help You and Your Baby Stay Safe During the Pandemic