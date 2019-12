If you're looking for a new show to watch that is guaranteed to keep you guessing and keep you on your toes, you might want to check out Tyler Perry's The Oval. Kron Moore, who plays America's First Lady in the show, stopped by the FCL studio to chat about her experience on the show and what it's been like to work with Tyler Perry.

You can catch Moore and the rest of the cat on The Oval every Wednesday on BET.