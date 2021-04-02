"Triple K's Mobile Barbershop" (FCL Feb 2.)

Licensed Barber, Kristopher Sawyer provides mobile haircut and grooming services to the public.

"Triple K's Mobile Barbershop" is provides mobile haircut and grooming services to the public. All services are available and welcomed to wedding events, proms, birthday occasion, and personal services. Schedule times as follows:



Appointment: Monday-Friday (7:30am-6:00pm)



Travel Time: ETA takes anywhere between 10-25 minutes upon arrival and before services for the next appointment.



Monday: Mobile Only

Tuesday: Mobile Only

Wednesday: Mobile Only

Thursday: Stationary Only

Friday: Stationary Only

Every other Saturday: Stationary/Mobile

For more information or to make an appointment, visit :

https://square.site/book/4V541FHN7BR3T/triple-k-s-mobile-barbershop-jacksonville-fl

https://www.instagram.com/KD_THE_BARBER/

OR

call: 904 253-5235