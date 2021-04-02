"Triple K's Mobile Barbershop" (FCL Feb 2.)

"Triple K's Mobile Barbershop" is provides mobile haircut and grooming services to the public. All services are available and welcomed to wedding events, proms, birthday occasion, and personal services. Schedule times as follows:
Appointment: Monday-Friday (7:30am-6:00pm)
Travel Time: ETA takes anywhere between 10-25 minutes upon arrival and before services for the next appointment.
Monday: Mobile Only
Tuesday: Mobile Only
Wednesday: Mobile Only
Thursday: Stationary Only
Friday: Stationary Only
Every other Saturday: Stationary/Mobile
For more information or to make an appointment, visit :
https://square.site/book/4V541FHN7BR3T/triple-k-s-mobile-barbershop-jacksonville-fl
https://www.instagram.com/KD_THE_BARBER/
OR
call: 904 253-5235