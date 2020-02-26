A war deployment can be a very scary and lonely times. You're away from the ones you love and often times in very unfamiliar territory. While technology currently allows us to connect with those serving overseas, that wasn't always the case. Letters were the primary way of communicating back during World War Two. Dr. Sherie Zahn's father, Tony, served in that war and she has discovered more than 200 letters he wrote during that time. She created a book called "Tony's War" and stopped by the FCL studio to tell us more about it.

"Tony's War" is available now and all proceeds will be given to veterans organizations.

Website: www.tonyswar.com