This Thanksgiving, if you want to squeeze in a workout, burn calories and support a great cause, listen up!

The 5th Annual Tony's Turkey Trot 5K Run on Thanksgiving day is upon us. The 5K event was founded and presented by the Tony Meduri TBI Fund Inc. to support traumatic brain injury and promote helmet safety safety in youth sports.

Anne Marie Tucker, the President of the Tony Meduri TBI Fund, and Adam Wolf, Jacksonville's Retirement Coach, stopped by the FCL studio to give us all the details!