Each year, the Red Cross responds to an average of more than 62,000 disasters, the vast majority of which are home fires.

In the U.S., home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and kill an average of seven people each day. But many of these tragedies can be prevented with working smoke alarms.

According to a recent American Red Cross survey, 1 in 10 people haven’t purchased a smoke alarm because of the expense, and nearly half have disconnected an alarm or taken the batteries out when it went off.

In addition, 96 percent surveyed said they’ve engaged in ordinary activities that are among the leading causes of home fires, such as leaving the kitchen while cooking on the stove, or leaving the room or falling asleep while burning candles.