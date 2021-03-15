Tips on making (and sharing) Instagram-worthy smoothie bowls (FCL March 15, 2021)

If you scroll through Instagram, you’ll find over 2.6 million posts with the hashtag #smoothiebowl. There are entire accounts dedicated to this fresh food trend, because not only do they taste great – they look like a piece of art. From Instagram feeds to home kitchens, colorful smoothie bowls are becoming a breakfast staple in the U.S. In comparison to a typical smoothie, smoothie bowls have a thick, spoonable texture. The base goes into a bowl and then the fun happens – you can artfully decorate your bowl with a variety of toppings.