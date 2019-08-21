There are 36 million households that own a cat in the United States, only half of all cats regularly receive veterinary care.

Compared to dogs, where nearly 80% receive annual care, there is a major gap for regular veterinary checkups and many cats are not getting the care they need.

Taking a cat to the vet can be a stressful experience which requires more preparation at home and veterinarians are starting to do more to make the visit as stress-free as possible.

Dr. Natalie Marks explains why an annual exam is so important to a cat’s overall health and explain how good cats are at hiding illness.