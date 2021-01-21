Timucuan Parks Foundation’s student self-guided cleanup program (FCL Jan. 21, 2021)

Students can earn community service hours through March 14 by collecting litter at a park.

Through March 14, students can visit a local park or preserve to pick-up litter and earn two hours of community service.

“Since we still can’t safely host volunteer cleanups, we are offering students a chance to be environmental stewards and earn community service hours by helping us pick up litter and taking care of the health of our preservation parks,” said Felicia Boyd, program and outreach director for Timucuan Parks Foundation (TPF). “More people than ever are getting outside and using the parks, and while we encourage everyone who visits our parks to leave no trace, it doesn’t always happen, which is why this program is so important for our parks.”