New numbers are out when it comes to U.S. school children using tobacco products including vaping and they aren't good.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in 2019 that 1 in 3 high school students and 1 in 8 middle school students are using tobacco products, with an explosion in E-cigarette use leading the way.

That's more than 6 million children, doubling the numbers from 2017. Dr. Timothy Craig Allen discusses the dangers and effects this has on the lungs.