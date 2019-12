The holiday season is here so it's time to start making a list and checking it twice. You're buying presents, putting up the lights and decorations, and if you're a timeshare owner you're finally putting a stop to those pesky maintenance fees. If you're dreading that financial burden, it could be time to make a change.

Learn more about how the Timeshare Termination Team can help you!

Website: www.terminate904.com

Phone number: (904) 800-1575