Theatre Jacksonville presents ‘Thurgood’,the story of the first black associate supreme court justice (FCL Feb. 1, 2021)

Live-streamed productions run from February 18 through 28.

Tickets are now on sale at Theatre Jacksonville for ‘Thurgood’, a powerful virtual play about the life of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Live-streamed productions of Thurgood run from February 18 through 28.

The showing of ‘Thurgood’ during Black History Month in February is timely, particularly as the country continues to grapple with the issues of racial injustice, inclusion, and equality. Virtual performances will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, with 2 p.m. matinees shown on Feb. 21 and 28.