A lot of times, at the end of a hard week at work people look for massages to treat themselves. Another way you can feel completely revived is by getting rid of the stress of the week on your face and get one of the facial options at Thrive Infusions & Medical Spa!

There are several treatments that are offered including Dermaplaning treatments, microneedling, different variations of their HydraFacial, and many more.

Website: www.thriveinfusions.com

Phone number: (904) 513-4480