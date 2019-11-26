The holidays are time for celebration, taking stock of what matters. This holiday season, it’s more important than ever to the things we all agree on: we all want the best for our loved ones; we all aspire to lead fulfilling lives and leave the world a better place for future generations; and we all want our charitable donations to make a difference, especially in light of the year’s large-scale natural disasters.

Humanitarian organization Direct Relief is one of the 10 largest U.S. nonprofits, is strictly apolitical, and is one of the few organizations that doesn’t accept government funding. In 2019, Direct Relief responded to major emergencies in 22 countries -- the Ebola crisis in Central Africa; Cyclone Idai in Mozambique; Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas; humanitarian crises in Syria and Yemen; Tropical Storm Imelda in Texas; flooding in Louisiana; wildfires in California. Direct Relief also continued to help communities still recovering from disasters that have faded from the headlines -- Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Hurricane Michael in Florida; Hurricane Harvey in Texas; and Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas.