This compelling two-night investigative special follows the stories of four former Jehovah’s Witnesses, as they recount details of the sexual abuse they endured during their time within the organization.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses religion has long relied on its own governing body to set the course by which its followers live their lives. By examining the organization’s policies and practices, the special explores whether those procedures operate to conceal the identities of potential child predators.

Premieres Saturday, February 8th and Sunday, February 9th at 7 p.m.