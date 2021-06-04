The Super Bowl of Barbeque comes to Jacksonville

Some of the country's best grill masters are cooking up the best chicken, pork ribs, pork butt and brisket east of the Mississippi.
This championship cookout is approved by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, which is the world’s largest association of its kind. With this designation, the event became the first ever World Championship Qualifying BBQ Competition to be held in Northeast Florida.
Saturday you can bring the family to Jacksonville Riverfront Plaza (formerly the Jacksonville Landing) and enjoy great family fun, food and country music as well as enjoy local craft beer and bourbon distillers.
Boss of the Sauce Jacksonville * Florida April 8th to 10th 2021 For More Information The Boss of the Sauce BBQ Festival has spaces remaining for sponsorships, teams, and judges. If you're interested in joining, or have any general questions, please contact us using the links below!